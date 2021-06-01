Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 6,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 406,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,769,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

