Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 13,665 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 120,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,337,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.