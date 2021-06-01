Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 166,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,199,414. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

