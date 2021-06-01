Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,231 shares of company stock worth $1,928,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. 6,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,552. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.