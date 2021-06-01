Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

