Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,042. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

