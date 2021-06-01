Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $43.36 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,470 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

MSI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,508. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

