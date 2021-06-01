Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $44.81 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.84. 17,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

