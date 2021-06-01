Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

