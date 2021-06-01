Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $20.19 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.11. 11,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,219. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.91 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.98 and a 200 day moving average of $448.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

