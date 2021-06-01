Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,376,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,246,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,777 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 40.7% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

