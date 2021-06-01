Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 188,159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,159 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

