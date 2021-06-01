Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $880.00. 2,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

