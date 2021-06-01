Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 6,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 256,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,408. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

