Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

