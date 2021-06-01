Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

WK traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,207. Workiva has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

