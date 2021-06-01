World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,839 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.