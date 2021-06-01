World Token (WORLD) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. World Token has a market cap of $9.07 million and $229,526.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,660,321 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

