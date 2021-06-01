WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,004.00

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 423206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($12.73).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 972.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,874 shares of company stock worth $8,559,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

