Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Capitalization of $301,323.12 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00012600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $301,323.12 and $1,634.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

