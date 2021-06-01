X-CASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $39,756.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008341 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,898,158,578 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.