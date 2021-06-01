xBTC One Day Volume Hits $16,004.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $16,004.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,223,246 coins and its circulating supply is 6,563,337 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

