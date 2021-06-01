Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

