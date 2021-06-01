Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

