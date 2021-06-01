XinFin Network (XDC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $697.59 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.01249954 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,670,119,410 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,119,410 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

