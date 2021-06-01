XP (XP) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

XP (NASDAQ: XP) is one of 50 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XP to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

XP has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XP’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP 0 3 3 0 2.50 XP Competitors 489 2146 2150 70 2.37

XP presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given XP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XP is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares XP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58% XP Competitors 33.64% 20.12% 5.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XP and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XP $1.58 billion $402.83 billion 55.08 XP Competitors $6.29 billion $12.30 billion 22.59

XP’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than XP. XP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of XP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XP beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About XP

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

