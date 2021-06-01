XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.63. XPeng shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 109,253 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.28.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

