Xponance Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

