XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $84,669.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00297985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00191213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.01004625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00031242 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 41,970,047 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

