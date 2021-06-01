xSuter (XSUTER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $203,156.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for $549.13 or 0.01519561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSuter has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. xSuter has a market cap of $10.98 million and $203,156.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About xSuter

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

