Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.28

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 1241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

