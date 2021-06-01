Ycash Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $37,925.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00418625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00287270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00160552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004255 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,197,606 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

