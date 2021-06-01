YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. YETI has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.