Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.77. 59,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,142,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,153,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,994,569.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,434,962 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

