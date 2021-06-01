YGGDRASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,392.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $8,392.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.