Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.76 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

