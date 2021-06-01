Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0535 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $261,344.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

