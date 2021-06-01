YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $620,109.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $620,109.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

