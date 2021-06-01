Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Shares Up 1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 1,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

