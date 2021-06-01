Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Conn’s reported earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of -154.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

