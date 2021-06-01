Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.72 Million

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $202.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.30 million and the highest is $203.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $895.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

