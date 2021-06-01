Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $393.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.80 million and the highest is $393.60 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

ePlus stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. ePlus has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

