Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is ($0.98). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

