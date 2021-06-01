Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 1,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

