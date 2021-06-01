Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.