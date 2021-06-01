Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

SBAC opened at $298.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.34. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

