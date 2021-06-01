Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.53. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.17. 1,658,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $367.03 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.