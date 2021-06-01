Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 354,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,585. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

