Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $622.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $523.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

