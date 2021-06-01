Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,438. The company has a market cap of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

