Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,438. The company has a market cap of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.